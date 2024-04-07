Two Different Teams Become Tag Team Champions At WWE Wrestlemania 40

It was a chaotic ladder match at Wrestlemania 40 and it ended with two different teams becoming tag team champions. During the middle of the match, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller won the Smackdown titles, stopping DIY and Awesome Truth from getting a pair each. Before they could claim the other set, they were stopped themselves. Towards the end of the match, Truth attempted to get the RAW tag team titles and was stopped by Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh. However, the New Day then sent him flying to the outside through a table. Eventually, R-Truth threw Damian Priest out of the ring and claimed the belts for his team.

This is the first tag team title reign for A-Town Down Under and the Awesome Truth. It ends not only the Judgment Day’s reign as Undisputed tag team champions, but ends the Undisputed part of the tag titles. They won both belts from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on October 16, 2023 and held them for 174 days.

See what you've done, @RonKillings?! 😂#DIY just went into full D-Generation X mode at #WrestleMania XL and we've got a special Awesome Truth entrance too! pic.twitter.com/C6g7Re5aX4 — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024