wrestling / News
Two Title Matches Added To WWE Smackville Special
July 19, 2019
– Bridgestone Arena in Nashville is advertising the following matches for the July 27 Smackville special.
* SmackDown Women’s Title: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss (w/ Nikki Cross)
* SmackDown Tag Team Titles: New Day (c) vs. TBA
Already scheduled for the event is Kofi Kingston defending the WWE Title in a triple threat match against Samoa Joe and Dolph Ziggler. Also scheduled is Shinsuke Nakamura defending the Intercontinental Title against Finn Balor.
