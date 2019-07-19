Two Title Matches Added To WWE Smackville Special

– Bridgestone Arena in Nashville is advertising the following matches for the July 27 Smackville special.

* SmackDown Women’s Title: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss (w/ Nikki Cross)

* SmackDown Tag Team Titles: New Day (c) vs. TBA

Already scheduled for the event is Kofi Kingston defending the WWE Title in a triple threat match against Samoa Joe and Dolph Ziggler. Also scheduled is Shinsuke Nakamura defending the Intercontinental Title against Finn Balor.