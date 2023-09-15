UPDATED: Three Executives Already Released From WWE

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that Amanda Bloom, the Director of Enterprise Master Data & Governance is the latest to be released from WWE. She worked for the company for seven years and was said to be “extremely important” for the technology department when it came to how the company used and evaluated metadata. She also helped design the “foundational content data model” for navigation and content discovery on the WWE Network, and managed many internal classifications and categorizations to help efficiency in the technology processes.

Original: As previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan sent an email to all employees yesterday telling them that layoffs would begin today. That has started to happen as PWInsider reports that WWE has released Executive Vice President of Development and Digital Jamie Horowitz. The website also reports that Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing Catherine Newman has also been let go from the company.

Horowitz came to WWE in June 2021 after previously working for DAZN as the Executive Vice President of Global Content. He was brought in by Nick Khan. Newman, meanwhile, joined in June of last year after working as Chief Marketing Officer of Manchester United Media. She handled Marketing, Brand, Community Relations, Entertainment Relations, Creative Services and Photography.

This cuts are the result of the UFC and WWE merger into TKO after WWE was acquired by Endeavor. That deal was finalized on Tuesday.