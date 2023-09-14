WWE Layoffs Reportedly Set To Begin Tomorrow

WWE is set to begin its post-Endeavor acquisition layoffs tomorrow. PWInsider reports that Nick Khan sent an email to all employees on Thursday announcing that they are to work remotely tomorrow, as the company will begin their layoffs tomorrow. The employees will be working from home in order to let the WWE HR team conduct the layoffs privately.

WWE was officially acquired on Tuesday by Endeavor and merged with UFC to form TKO Group. Ari Emanual had noted that the merger would result in savings made through eliminating redundancies.

The email by Khan reads: