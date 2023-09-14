wrestling / News
WWE Layoffs Reportedly Set To Begin Tomorrow
WWE is set to begin its post-Endeavor acquisition layoffs tomorrow. PWInsider reports that Nick Khan sent an email to all employees on Thursday announcing that they are to work remotely tomorrow, as the company will begin their layoffs tomorrow. The employees will be working from home in order to let the WWE HR team conduct the layoffs privately.
WWE was officially acquired on Tuesday by Endeavor and merged with UFC to form TKO Group. Ari Emanual had noted that the merger would result in savings made through eliminating redundancies.
The email by Khan reads:
Hi All,
As part of WWE’s transition into the newly formed TKO Group Holdings, we are evaluating our existing operations and systems to identify potential synergies across the business. This effort includes workforce reductions, which will take place tomorrow.
Those whose roles have been impacted will be notified by our Human Resources Team, who will share the details of their severance package. We are asking that everyone work remotely, Friday September 15th, so we can insure all conversations are handled privately and respectfully. We’ll send out a company-wide email once all of tomorrow’s conversations have happened.
Our company is home to the most talented, creative, and hard-working employees in the world. WWE is a special place, which makes moments like this difficult. Just know that we have nothing but gratitude and admiration for everyone we have had the privilege to work alongside.
Thank you for all your contributions and dedication.
Nick Khan