Tyler Breeze Captures NGW TN Championship In In-Ring Return

Tyler Breeze has made his return to the ring, winning the NGW TN Championship at Next Generation Wrestling: Tennessee’s latest show. The former WWE star, who has continued to appear on WWE’s UpUpDownDown, competed in his first match in two years at NGW’s show on Saturday to defeat Matt Cross for the championship.

Breeze’s last match before now was a loss with Fandango to Imperium on the June 15th, 2021 episode of NXT.