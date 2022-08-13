Tyson Fury Announces Retirement From Boxing

Tyson Fury has called it quits on his boxing career, announcing his retirement on Friday. The boxing champion and one-time WWE competitor announced that he’s hanging up the gloves, posting the announcement to his Instagram.

Fury wrote:

“Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations [I’ve finally] decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday. I say bon voyage. [Here’s] a few who made is special along the way> @frank_warren_official @kronksugarhill @btsportboxing @gypsyjohnfury @spencerbrownmrgoldstar @steveegancoach @espn @wbcboxing @toprank @jimmyjamesharrington @bodypuncher @isaaclowe6 @bendavison_ @kristianblacklock @mattmassage94 @allcocktimothy Robert Davis, Shane fury Hughie Furty, @jamesward_80 @brendan_lyonsden_ @majesticonline sorry if i missed U there’s [too] many to name! massive shoutout to @parisfury1 who helped me more than anyone.

& most of all thank you God. See you all on the other side you big dossers.”

Fury ends his career with a 33-0-1 record and last fought on April 23rd, retaining his WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championships against Dillon White. He also made an appearance at WWE Crown Jewel with a win over Braun Strowman, and has teased another appearance — something Drew McIntyre has often stated his wish for as well. McIntyre had a back and forth on social media and in interviews in 2020, teasing a potential match between them.