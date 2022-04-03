Unsanctioned Pro Wrestling Mulligan Results: Cole Radrick Defends UP Title, More

Unsanctioned Pro Wrestling’s Mulligan show took place on Saturday night with Cole Radrick facing Mike Bailey and more. You can see the full results from the Collective show below, per Fightful:

* Unsanctioned Pro Tag Team Championship Match: Cincinnati’s Most Wanted def. YoKai

Lord Crewe sends Yoya through a door! #UPTexas pic.twitter.com/DNanvkrwu8 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 3, 2022

* Lexus Montez def. Kevin Blackwood & Bryan Keith

in a triple threat, you kneed to keep your eyes on both opponents @blkwdxvx #UPTexas pic.twitter.com/6aFptPjlWD — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 3, 2022

* Ace Perry def. Nate Webb, The Whisper, Everett Cross, Philly Mike Swanson & Sam Stackhouse

* Kristian Robinson def. Billie Starkz

* Fuck Jeffrey John Memorial Gauntlet: AKIRA def. Jeffrey John (he def. Morgan Taylor & Ron Bass Jr.)

* Jeffrey John is fired from UP.

* Charlie Tiger def. Robert Martyr

* Ohio Wrestling Alliance Ohio State Championship Match: Tre LaMar def. T.I.M.

* Unsanctioned Pro Heavyweight Championship Match: Cole Radrick def. Mike Bailey

CANNONBALL FROM RADDY DADDY #UPTexas pic.twitter.com/OHpuJ6sf4I — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 3, 2022

COLE RADRICK RETAINS OVER MIKE BAILEY! #UPTexas huge win! Bailey is 8 matches deep with another to go! pic.twitter.com/QYRGqtD7Q2 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 3, 2022

* Unsanctioned Pro Hardcore Championship Match: Kevin Giza def. Alex Colon to win the title

* Deathmatch: Casanova Valentine def. Hoodfoot