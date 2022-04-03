wrestling / News

Unsanctioned Pro Wrestling Mulligan Results: Cole Radrick Defends UP Title, More

April 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Unsanctioned Pro Wrestling Mulligan Image Credit: Unsanctioned Pro

Unsanctioned Pro Wrestling’s Mulligan show took place on Saturday night with Cole Radrick facing Mike Bailey and more. You can see the full results from the Collective show below, per Fightful:

* Unsanctioned Pro Tag Team Championship Match: Cincinnati’s Most Wanted def. YoKai

* Lexus Montez def. Kevin Blackwood & Bryan Keith

* Ace Perry def. Nate Webb, The Whisper, Everett Cross, Philly Mike Swanson & Sam Stackhouse

* Kristian Robinson def. Billie Starkz

* Fuck Jeffrey John Memorial Gauntlet: AKIRA def. Jeffrey John (he def. Morgan Taylor & Ron Bass Jr.)

* Jeffrey John is fired from UP.

* Charlie Tiger def. Robert Martyr

* Ohio Wrestling Alliance Ohio State Championship Match: Tre LaMar def. T.I.M.

* Unsanctioned Pro Heavyweight Championship Match: Cole Radrick def. Mike Bailey

* Unsanctioned Pro Hardcore Championship Match: Kevin Giza def. Alex Colon to win the title

* Deathmatch: Casanova Valentine def. Hoodfoot

