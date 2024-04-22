Update On Jeff Hardy’s AEW Contract Expiration Date

A new report has an update on when Jeff Hardy’s AEW contract expires following Matt Hardy’s appearance at TNA Rebellion. Matt is a free agent and appeared at Rebellion on Saturday. Fightful Select reports that Matt and Jeff’s AEW deals no longer line up due to AEW extending Jeff’s time due to injury and time off and while it was believed at one point that his deal was expected into 2025, as of late March Jeff had told other talent that his deal is set to expire this spring.

AEW would likely be able to extend the time on the deal due to the amount of time that Jeff was out of action, both due to injury and his suspension.