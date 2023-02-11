– As previously reported, AEW announced a new broadcast partnership with ESPN for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. ESPN now has exclusive broadcast rights to AEW shows in the region, with shows being broadcast starting February 16.

In terms of streaming availability, PWInsider noted in an announcement from FITE TV that AEW programming will still be available on FITE in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. AEW Dynamite and Rampage will still be available to AEW Plus subscribes live and on demand. Additionally, FITE will continue to be the exclusive digital platform for live AEW pay-per-view events in the region. Here’s the announcement: