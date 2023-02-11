wrestling / News
Update on AEW Programming on FITE in Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands
– As previously reported, AEW announced a new broadcast partnership with ESPN for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. ESPN now has exclusive broadcast rights to AEW shows in the region, with shows being broadcast starting February 16.
In terms of streaming availability, PWInsider noted in an announcement from FITE TV that AEW programming will still be available on FITE in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. AEW Dynamite and Rampage will still be available to AEW Plus subscribes live and on demand. Additionally, FITE will continue to be the exclusive digital platform for live AEW pay-per-view events in the region. Here’s the announcement:
FITE’s AEW Plus remains the best way to enjoy All Elite Wrestling shows in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands – and FITE is still the exclusive digital platform for live PPV events in the region.
AEW: Dynamite, AEW: Rampage, are available to AEW Plus subscribers live and on demand with no commercial breaks. Subscribers also get high quality commercial-free access to AEW: Dark, AEW: Dark Elevation, and Battle of the Belts special episodes. All on the most reliable, multi-device, streaming platform in sports.
FITE is the top platform in the world for PPV events in Pro Wrestling, Boxing, MMA, grappling and other sports, and has been proud to present AEW’s PPV events Revolution, All Out, Double or Nothing, and Full Gear to global audiences live.
AEW+ is $6.99 per month in the Australian and New Zealand region, with a 7-day free trial.