Update On Plans For Roster Split In AEW and Taping Schedule With Saturday Show

It was previously reported that AEW is set to premiere a new Saturday show on TNT, which will be called Collision and from 8-10 PM ET. The rumors were that a roster split would happen with the creation of the show, with CM Punk on one show and The Elite on another. It is also believed that AEW has effectively canceled AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation as they prepare to launch the new show.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the roster split will not be as strict as previously believed. For instance, AEW doesn’t believe there is enough star power in the women’s division to do a hard roster split there.

As for Punk, while he will be on Collision most weeks, he will still be on Dynamite when needed. Those who have issues with Punk would be on Collision the week he appears on Dynamite. AEW is working to get everyone to resolve their issues but it either hasn’t happened yet or hasn’t made significant progress. It was noted that things could change as everything is currently ‘up in the air.’

Meanwhile, the plan is to have Rampage become what Dark and Dark Elevation were, a way to showcase younger talent. Dynamite and Rampage will tape together on Wednesday nights, while Collision and ROH will tape together on Saturday nights.