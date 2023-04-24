wrestling / News
Note On Where Rumored AEW Saturday Show Is Expected To Air
It was previously reported that AEW is set to launch a new show on Saturdays, called Collision. The rumors suggest it will be two hours and will have cards with similar star power to Dynamite. While the date has not been announced, it is believed that the show will debut on June 17 in Chicago.
In a post on Twitter, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling podcast said that TNT is the most likely candidate for Collision. He noted that it will run from 8-10 PM. If that happens, it’s likely the show will be pre-empted often due to sports coverage.
There's a lot of speculation regarding where AEW Collision will air on Saturdays.
Despite TBS being rumored I'm being told that TNT will land the new show. pic.twitter.com/Ircw4f4hN4
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) April 24, 2023
