Note on AEW Saturday Show and How It Relates To A Possible CM Punk Return (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
As previously reported, AEW has been promoting a live, televised event for Saturday, July 8 in Regina, Saskatchewan. It was noted yesterday that this would be a two-hour primetime series.
In the latest Mat Men Wrestling Podcast (via Fightful Select that the show will be called AEW Collision. This was a name trademarked by the company back in February.
The report also noted that CM Punk is likely to return on the new show, or possibly the Rampage before. It was reported yesterday that there were tentative plans for his return. It was also noted by Fightful that the Saturday show would serve as a “soft roster split” to allow talent who want to stay separate from particular situations to do so. So in theory, if someone had a problem with Punk and he was on Collision, they would only appear on Dynamite or Rampage.
