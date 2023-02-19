wrestling / News
AEW Files Trademark For AEW Collision
AEW has filed a new trademark hinting at a potential new series. PWInsider reports that the company filed a trademark on February 15th for AEW Collision.
The trademark is described as follows:
“Educational and enterainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.”
