Latest Update On Plans For Rumored Saturday AEW Show

As previously reported, AEW has been promoting a live, televised event for Saturday, July 8 in Regina, Saskatchewan. It is rumored that this will be for a new show. yesterday, it was noted that this would be a soft roster split to let talent that didn’t get along work separate shows.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the original plan was a two-hour show that would have the same amount of star power as Dynamite. It was also noted that the deal is not 100% final but has been talked about for months.

The taping in Regina has a 7 PM CT start time, which suggests a time slot of either 7:30 or 8 PM ET, as most start times are advertised a least a half hour before filming begins. It is unknown if it will air on TBS or TNT, but since it’s Saturday, that likely means it will be pre-empted for sports often, more so if it’s TNT.

It’s believed AEW wants to start in June, but no other TV taping dates on Saturdays have been announced yet.