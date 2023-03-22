AEW Promoting Televised Event For Saturday in July

It was previously announced that AEW announced a tour of Canada this summer, which included a second Forbidden Door event. One of the dates on that tour was an episode of Rampage on July 14 in Regina, Saskatchewan. However, the official AEW website no longer lists that event.

Instead, there is now a TV taping on July 8, a Saturday, in Regina. It’s unknown which TV show this could be for.

It was rumored earlier this month that AEW was in talks for a third weekly show on Turner networks, but it remains to be seen if this is for that.