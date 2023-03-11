wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Finalizing Deal For Third Weekly Show
March 11, 2023 | Posted by
During today’s episode of the Mat Men Podcast (via F4WOnline), it was reported that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are finalizing talks for a third weekly series, similar to Dynamite and Rampage. This show would be an hour-long, like Rampage. In a follow-up on Twitter, Andrew Zarian previously hinted that it could air Saturdays at 6:05, the old start time for WCW Saturday Night on CBS. However, no broadcast details are known at this time.
An official announcement is expected to be made within the next month.
If there was ever a day or time for new programming…
😉 https://t.co/7h9udT8jML pic.twitter.com/3Uw6xQAs8i
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) March 6, 2023
