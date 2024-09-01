Two Matches and Segment Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a new match and segment for Monday’s episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. American Made (The Creed Brothers & Ivy Nile) will take on Alpha Academy in a six-person tag team match. Meanwhile, new women’s tag team champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will have a celebration. As for the former champions, they will face Damage CTRL in a #1 contenders match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Number One Contenders Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane

* American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, & Ivy Nile) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair celebrate