wrestling / News
Undertaker Takes Issue With Elijah Holyfield’s Earrings In WWE LFG Clip
The Undertaker was none too happy with Elijah Holyfield’s during the latter’s match on WWE LFG. The latest episode aired on Sunday night and in a clip that has made its way online, Taker told Holyfield — who competed against Chris Island on the show — that he was distracted by the earrings and chain and that if he wasn’t retired and were in the ring with him, he would rip them out.
You can see our full recap of the episode here.
The Undertaker is NOT happy about Elijah Holyfield – son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield – wearing jewelry during his match on WWE LFG
"If I was to work with you and you got in the ring with that chain and those earrings in, I would rip them out."pic.twitter.com/jfii12XrCw
— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 7, 2025
More Trending Stories
- JBL Doesn’t Think WCW Nitro Would’ve Replaced WWE Raw On Monday Nights
- Tony Khan On Backlash To AEW Dynasty Closing Angle & Young Bucks Return
- Toni Storm Issues Statement After AEW Dynasty Win, Says She’ll Be At Dynamite
- Booker T Doesn’t Think Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart Should Get A Ring For Hall Of Fame Induction