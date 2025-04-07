Undertaker Takes Issue With Elijah Holyfield’s Earrings In WWE LFG Clip

The Undertaker was none too happy with Elijah Holyfield’s during the latter’s match on WWE LFG. The latest episode aired on Sunday night and in a clip that has made its way online, Taker told Holyfield — who competed against Chris Island on the show — that he was distracted by the earrings and chain and that if he wasn’t retired and were in the ring with him, he would rip them out.

