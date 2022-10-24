wrestling / News
Update On Steve Austin Animated Series Being Held By Peacock
Comedian Dan Soder recently claimed that Peacock is sitting on an animated series starring Stone Cold Steve Austin. During a recent episode of his Wrestleroasts podcast (via Fightful), Dan St. Germain, who also worked on the series, explained that ‘business affairs’ are why the show hasn’t aired yet.
He said: “We’ve been in a holding pattern. We sold the show to Peacock with Stone Cold Steve Austin, about a year and five months ago. We’ve been waiting for somebody to make a decision on this. Hopefully, this helps speed up the decision-making process. We have the outline, we’re ready to get going on this thing. It’s just dependent on…I guess they’re down to one issue in business affairs, that’s what we’ve heard. We don’t know what that issue is. It’s funny pitching a show with Stone Cold because the first pitch we did, me and Soder weren’t as on as we would like to be. Stone Cold giving that speech, ‘Alright, you’re gonna have to work snugger the next time.’ ‘Oh man, I have to make sure this shit gets over.’ It was a pleasure writing this with Steve and Dan. I hope this happens. It would be really fun. We want to use the Stone Cold IP and hopefully, this works out.“
More Trending Stories
- NJPW President Says Karl Anderson Still Expected To Appear At NJPW Battle Autumn
- Jim Ross On MJF & William Regal’s Segment On AEW Dynamite, Why It’s One Of The Best Promos He’s Ever Heard
- Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan For Criticizing The Figure Four
- Bobby Lashley On Why He Loves Current Raw Roster, Biggest Character Lessons He Learned After WWE Exit In 2008