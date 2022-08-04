wrestling / News

Updated AEW Battle of the Belts III Card

August 3, 2022
AEW has an updated lineup for Battle of the Belts III following this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night at 8 PM ET on TNT:

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal

