Updated Betting Lines for Impact Wrestling Emergence 2023

– BetOnline has released updated betting odds for this weekend’s Impact Wrestling Emergence 2023 event. The card is scheduled for Sunday, August 27. Here are the latest betting lines:

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner

Trinity (c) -1000 (1/10)

Deonna Purrazzo +500 (5/1)

Note: The odds are unchanged since initial release.

IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match Winner

Kenny King (c) -5000 (1/50)

Johnny Swinger +1000 (10/1)

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Subculture (c) +110 (11/10)

The Rascalz -150 (2/3)

Note: The odds opened at a pick-em, but now the challengers are the favorites.

IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match Winner

MK Ultra (c) -500 (1/5)

The Coven +250 (5/2)

Death Dollz +400 (4/1)

Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans +1000 (10/1)

Note: The odds are unchanged since initial release.

Singles Match Winner

SANADA -5000 (1/50)

Jake Something +1000 (10/1)

8-Man Tag Team Match Winner

Time Machine & Josh Alexander -160 (5/8)

Brian Myers, Bully Ray, Lio Rush & Moose +120 (6/5)

Note: The odds are unchanged since initial release.

Impact Wrestling Emergence 2023 will be held at Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.