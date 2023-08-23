wrestling / News
Updated Betting Lines for Impact Wrestling Emergence 2023
– BetOnline has released updated betting odds for this weekend’s Impact Wrestling Emergence 2023 event. The card is scheduled for Sunday, August 27. Here are the latest betting lines:
IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner
Trinity (c) -1000 (1/10)
Deonna Purrazzo +500 (5/1)
Note: The odds are unchanged since initial release.
IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match Winner
Kenny King (c) -5000 (1/50)
Johnny Swinger +1000 (10/1)
IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Subculture (c) +110 (11/10)
The Rascalz -150 (2/3)
Note: The odds opened at a pick-em, but now the challengers are the favorites.
IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match Winner
MK Ultra (c) -500 (1/5)
The Coven +250 (5/2)
Death Dollz +400 (4/1)
Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans +1000 (10/1)
Note: The odds are unchanged since initial release.
Singles Match Winner
SANADA -5000 (1/50)
Jake Something +1000 (10/1)
8-Man Tag Team Match Winner
Time Machine & Josh Alexander -160 (5/8)
Brian Myers, Bully Ray, Lio Rush & Moose +120 (6/5)
Note: The odds are unchanged since initial release.
Impact Wrestling Emergence 2023 will be held at Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.