Updated Lineup For NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s Halloween Havoc episode of NXT following this week’s episode. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker

* Scareway to Hell NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta

* Spin the Wheel Make the Deal NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose

* Spin the Wheel Make the Deal NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Imperium

* Solo Sikoa debuts

* Special Guest: Chucky

* Host: LA Knight