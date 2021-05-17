wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
May 17, 2021 | Posted by
The NWA has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can see the lineup below for the show, which you can watch by subscribing to the show on FITE TV:
* NWA Women’s World Title #1 Contender Match: Thunder Rosa vs Kamille
If Thunder Rosa loses, she can no longer work outside the NWA.
* Da Pope vs Matt Cross
* Aron Stevens and Kratos vs. TBA
