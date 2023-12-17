Updated Lineup For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

After tonight’s AEW Collision on TNT, the lineup for next week’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite has been updated. The lineup includes:

* AEW Continental Classic: Jon Moxley vs. Jay White

* AEW Continental Classic: Swerve Strickland vs. Rush

* AEW Continental Classic: Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

* #1 Contender to AEW Women’s World Title: Riho vs. Saraya

* Roderick Strong vs. Komander

* We’ll hear from MJF & Samoa Joe