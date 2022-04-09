Updated List of Talent For The Gathering III in August

T-Mart Promotions has updated the list of talent for The Gathering III at the University Hilton in Charlotte, NC. It happens August 4-7.

VIP Superticket guests include: Jeff Jarrett, Jerry Jarrett, Eddie Sharkey (first ever convention appearance), Marc Mero, Tiger Chung Lee (first ever convention appearance), Nikita Koloff, Paul Roma, Haku, The Tonga Kid, John Nord, Dutch Mantel, The Sandman, Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker (first ever convention appearance), Ricky Morton, Tito Santana, Jacques Rogueau, Francine, Shane Douglas, Paul Ellering and The Mulkeys. They will all be available for photos and autographs. There will be three talents named later.

There will be seven Q&A panels over the weekend, including Nikita Koloff, Paul Roma, a Tribute Dinner with the Road Warriors and Paul Ellering, and The Triple Threat. Ellering will be there on behalf of the Road Warriors. Douglas and Francince will be there to represent the Triple Threat.

There will also be a BBQ dinner, live wrestling and more.

Vendor guests include Bill Eadie, Barry Darsow, Col. Robert Parker, Ken Resnick, Kevin Sullivan, Jimmy Valiant, Bryan “Adam Bomb” Clarke, Kerry Morton, Scott Norton, Earl Hebner, Fred Ottman, George South, The Brooklyn Brawler, Jimmy Golden aka Bunkhouse Buck, CW Anderson, Anthony Greene, The Powers of Pain, Sam Houston, former Nitro Girls Fyre, Spice, Chae and AC Jazz and more. You can find more details here.