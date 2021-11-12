Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, This Weekend’s Full Gear PPV Not Sold Out

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this weekend’s AEW Full Gear PPV has not sold out with only a little over 24 hours left. So far there are 10,234 tickets out, which is shy of the 13,000 needed to be a true sell out. On the secondary market, there were only 440 tickets, a low number, with a get-in price of $40.

Tonight’s Rampage has 5,976 tickets out at the same venue, the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Next week’s Dynamite in Norfolk, VA has 4,534 tickets out.

Dynamite on November 24 in Chicago has 7,032 tickets out.

Dynamite on December 1 in Duluth, GA has 4,874 tickets out.

Dynamite on December 8 at the UBS Arena in Long Island has 8,061 tickets out. They have begun to offer discounted prices.

Dynamite on December 15 in Garland, Texas has 3,644 tickets out.