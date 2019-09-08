wrestling / News

Updated Young Lion Cup Standings After NJPW Blue Justice IX

September 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Young Lion Cup

– NJPW has updated standings for the Young Lion Cup following this morning’s Road to Destruction: Blue Justice IX show. You can see the standings below for the competitors. The tournament runs through the company’s Destruction tour with the final night taking place on September 22nd at Destruction in Kobe:

Alex Coughlin (2-0) – 4 pts.
Clark Connors (1-1) – 2 pts.
Michael Richards (1-1) – 2 pts.
Ren Narita (1-1) – 2 pts.
Karl Fredericks (1-1) – 2 pts.
Yota Tsuji (1-1) – 2 pts.
Shoota Umino (1-1) – 2 pts.
Yuya Uemura (0-2) – 0 pts.

