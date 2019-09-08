wrestling / News
Updated Young Lion Cup Standings After NJPW Blue Justice IX
September 8, 2019 | Posted by
– NJPW has updated standings for the Young Lion Cup following this morning’s Road to Destruction: Blue Justice IX show. You can see the standings below for the competitors. The tournament runs through the company’s Destruction tour with the final night taking place on September 22nd at Destruction in Kobe:
Alex Coughlin (2-0) – 4 pts.
Clark Connors (1-1) – 2 pts.
Michael Richards (1-1) – 2 pts.
Ren Narita (1-1) – 2 pts.
Karl Fredericks (1-1) – 2 pts.
Yota Tsuji (1-1) – 2 pts.
Shoota Umino (1-1) – 2 pts.
Yuya Uemura (0-2) – 0 pts.
More Trending Stories
- David Starr Explains How His Heel Character Called WALTER a ‘Sellout,’ Discusses Problems With WWE Scooping Up Indie Talent
- Impact Wrestling Night 2 of TV Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross on Randy Orton’s Babyface Turn in 2004, Why It Didn’t Work, Vince Not Thinking Orton Was Ready
- Bruce Prichard on Why Rick Martel Isn’t in the Hall of Fame, Martel Never Getting a Singles Title Run