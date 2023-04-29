wrestling / News
Updating List of WWE Draft Picks From Smackdown
April 28, 2023 | Posted by
The draft picks are coming in for the first night of the WWE Draft on tonight’s Smackdown. You can see the updating list from tonight’s episode of Smackdown below, and our live coverage of tonight’s episode here.
The second night of the WWE Draft will take place on Raw on Monday. The rosters will go into effect on the May 8th episode of Raw after WWE Backlash.
Smackdown
* The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman)
* Bianca Belair
* The Street Profits
* Edge
* Bobby Lashley
* The OC (AJ Styles, Michi, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)
Raw
* Cody Rhodes
* Becky Lynch
* Imperium (Gunther, Luwdig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)
* Matt Riddle
* Drew McIntyre
* The Miz
