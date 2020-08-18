US Government Attempting to Seize Ted DiBiase Jr.’s Home Amid Mississippi Welfare Scandal

The US government is attempting to seize the home of WWE alum Ted DiBiase Jr. amid the fallout of the Mississippi Department of Human Services embezzlement scandal. According to the AP, federal agents are trying to seize DiBiase Jr’s $1.5 million home as revealed on court documents obtained by the Clarion Ledger.

DiBiase was not charge sin the scandal, which saw the former director of the state welfare agency and five others charged in one of the biggest embezzlement scandals in state history. Among those charges was DiBiase Jr’s brother Brett, himself a former WWE developmental talent, who was arrested in February on charges of stealing $48,000 in welfare money as compensation for classes on drug abuse that he didn’t teach. Instead, the money allegedly went to Brett undergoing rehab in a drug treatment facility. Brett DiBiase has pleaded not guilty on the charges.

DiBiase Jr. is not charged with a crime. He was however paid by the Mississippi Community Education Center, the nonprofit at the center of the embezzlement scheme, to provide training for human services training in late 2018 to early 2019. According to the filings, DiBiase Jr. and his wife were less than a week away from finalizing the sale of the home, which they put on the market in May.