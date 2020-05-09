Ted DiBiase Puts Mansion Up for Sale Amid Audit Scandal

– As previously reported, an audit by the Mississippi Department of Human Services named WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr., former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., and Brett DiBiase among questionable spendings. Brett DiBiase and others were recently indicted for what’s being called the largest case of embezzlement in the history of the state of Mississippi. Following the news, DiBiase Sr. is now listing his $1.6 million lakeside mansion for sale, per Realtor.com.

The lakeside mansion is located in Madison, Mississippi, and DiBiase is looking to sell it for $1.575 million. It has 1.42 acres overlooking Reunion Lake and covers about 6,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and 5.5 baths.

Per the Mississippi auditor’s office, DiBiase and his family were recipients of anti-poverty funds that were misspent on items unrelated to assisting the poor.