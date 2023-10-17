wrestling / News

US Tag Team Title Bout Announced for NWA Samhain

October 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Samhain Image Credit: NWA

– NWA announced another title matchup for the Samhain event during yesterday’s livestream (h/t Fightful). Daisy Kill and Talos will defend the NWA US Tag Team Titles against JR Kratos & Odinson at the upcoming show.

NWA Samhain airs live on pay-per-view on October 28 from Cleveland, Ohio. It will stream live on FITE.

