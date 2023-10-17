wrestling / News
US Tag Team Title Bout Announced for NWA Samhain
October 17, 2023 | Posted by
– NWA announced another title matchup for the Samhain event during yesterday’s livestream (h/t Fightful). Daisy Kill and Talos will defend the NWA US Tag Team Titles against JR Kratos & Odinson at the upcoming show.
NWA Samhain airs live on pay-per-view on October 28 from Cleveland, Ohio. It will stream live on FITE.
Tonight on the Livestream! The guys are joined by NWA World Television Champion, MIMS!
Plus: NEW #NWASamhain match announcements, #NWAPowerrr preview & more!
7pm EST!
📺https://t.co/u5Um0hyMWp pic.twitter.com/IbpIi9K8gw
— NWA (@nwa) October 16, 2023
