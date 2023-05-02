UWN Championship Wrestling TV Tapings Set for Later Tonight in SoCal

– The United Wrestling Network (UWN) has issued an announcement on tonight’s Championship Wrestling TV tapings at the Irvine Improv in Southern California. Here are all the details (via PWInsider):

UWN World Title Rematch: Danny Limelight vs. Jordan Clearwater

Danny Limelight made history at the Irvine Improv back in December when he defeated the “Golden Boy” for the World Title. Limelight has been a fighting champion, but will have the fight of his life on 5/2. Clearwater has invoked his rematch clause, and is looking to regain the gold. There will be nowhere to run, as this is a Lumberjack Match. The Ring will be surrounded by UWN stars who will throw the competitors back into the ring if they try to escape, but it could turn into an all out brawl.

Peter Avalon vs. Bateman

Two of UWN’s most decorated former Champions go toe to toe in a personal grudge match. Bateman has been on a terror since turning his back on Avalon, and has viciously attacked everyone in his path. PPA is out to stop Bateman’s wrath once and for all.

UWN World Television Championship: Jack Banning vs. Papo Esco

UWN Heritage Championship: Kevin Martenson vs. Evan Daniels

UWN World Tag Team Championship: Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera vs. 24K

Zeda Zhang vs. Bryn Thorne

Beef Candy vs. The Institution

+ Slice Boogie, Sledge, Savanna Stone, EJ Sparks, R3 and more in action!

This is an all ages event. Tickets are available at improv.com/irvine