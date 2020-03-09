Van Hammer Hearing Pushed Back Until April

– PWInsider reports the hearing for Van Hammer has been pushed back until April 24. He was not present at today’s proceedings but he did waive his right to a speedy trial.

Hammer was arrested on January 26 and charged with driving under the influence in Boynton Beach, Florida following an incident where Hildreth’s car struck a five-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle.

He is being represented by a public defender.

