wrestling / News
Van Hammer Hearing Pushed Back Until April
March 9, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports the hearing for Van Hammer has been pushed back until April 24. He was not present at today’s proceedings but he did waive his right to a speedy trial.
Hammer was arrested on January 26 and charged with driving under the influence in Boynton Beach, Florida following an incident where Hildreth’s car struck a five-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle.
He is being represented by a public defender.
You can find more information on the trial and charges by clicking here.
More Trending Stories
- Excalibur Explains the Origin of His Mask, Reveals His Previous Gimmick From His Backyard Wrestling Days
- Jim Ross Discusses the Backstage Heat Between John Cena and Mr. Kennedy, If Kennedy Was In the Wrong
- Cody Rhodes on Nick Jackson Calling Adam Page a Jobber in ROH, Praises David Starr as a ‘Lovely Dude,’ More in Twitter Q&A
- Arn Anderson Discusses Slapping Disco Inferno On A Rent-A-Car Bus Over Incident With Bill DeMott