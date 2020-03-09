wrestling / News

Van Hammer Hearing Pushed Back Until April

March 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Van Hammer

PWInsider reports the hearing for Van Hammer has been pushed back until April 24. He was not present at today’s proceedings but he did waive his right to a speedy trial.

Hammer was arrested on January 26 and charged with driving under the influence in Boynton Beach, Florida following an incident where Hildreth’s car struck a five-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle.

He is being represented by a public defender.

You can find more information on the trial and charges by clicking here.

