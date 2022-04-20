wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Control Center Previews Tonight’s Dynamite, Road to Pittsburgh Previews CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes, Preview for This Week’s NJPW on Roku
– Tony Schiavone previewed tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS on the AEW Control Center:
– Meanwhile, a new AEW Road to Pittsburgh video previewed tonight’s match between CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes, Britt Baker returning to her hometown to face Danielle Kamella in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier, and more. You can check out that video below:
– NJPW released a new preview video for tomorrow’s edition of NJPW on The Roku Channel. The new episode debuts at 5:00 pm and features Jeff Cobb vs. Kazuchika Okada and SHO vs. YOH from Wrestle Grand Slam at the MetLife Dome. You can check out that preview video below.
