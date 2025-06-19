– AEW released the following backstage interview clips from last night’s Dynamite Grand Slam show featuring Ricochet, Mercedes Mone, and more. La Catalina also challenged newly crowned CMLL Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone to a shot at the title, which Mone accepted for later this week:

"Ricochet will not stop until justice is served."

EXCLUSIVE: @KingRicochet could taste victory—until his plans were thwarted by @AEWHologram + @IamLioRush! pic.twitter.com/cIVd0ljHm0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025

New championship won — and a new challenger already found for this Friday Night! While NEW @CMLL_OFICIAL World Women's Champion @MercedesVarnado was celebrating her victory, she was confronted by CMLL's @LaCatalinagar, who's looking for a fight. And Mercedes has accepted the… pic.twitter.com/hCRsUpUWRE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025

"Toni, you think you're going to play mind games with me? Well, I'm the master of any game." NEW @CMLL_OFICIAL World Women's Champion @MercedesVarnado shared a warning to AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm with @ReneePaquette after Storm's surprise appearance at Arena México! pic.twitter.com/t3q013HtSk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025

– As noted, Northeast Wrestling and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers present Wrestling Under the Stars at Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 19 in Niles, Ohio. Here’s the updated lineup for the event:

* Isla Dawn vs. Rebecca Scott

* NEW Champion Matt Taven in action

* NEW Tag Team Champions Swipe Right to appear

* Matt Riddle, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Brock Anderson in action

* Maria Kanellis, Kane, and Arn Anderson all set to appear