Various News: AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Interview Clips, Updated Lineup for NEW’s Wrestling Under the Stars

June 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mercedes Mone AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Mexico 2025 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released the following backstage interview clips from last night’s Dynamite Grand Slam show featuring Ricochet, Mercedes Mone, and more. La Catalina also challenged newly crowned CMLL Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone to a shot at the title, which Mone accepted for later this week:

As noted, Northeast Wrestling and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers present Wrestling Under the Stars at Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 19 in Niles, Ohio. Here’s the updated lineup for the event:

* Isla Dawn vs. Rebecca Scott
* NEW Champion Matt Taven in action
* NEW Tag Team Champions Swipe Right to appear
* Matt Riddle, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Brock Anderson in action
* Maria Kanellis, Kane, and Arn Anderson all set to appear

