wrestling / News

Various News: David Arquette On Hey! (EW), AEW Heels Teams With Kulture City, More

April 22, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
RJ City AEW Hey (Ew) Image Credit: AEW

– AEW revealed that David Arquette will be guesting on the newest episode of Hey! (EW):

– AEW Heels announced an upcoming event held in concert with Kulture City, featuring Leva Bates and JWoww, as seen below:

– NWA featured the most recent NWA USA event on their official YouTube channel, described as:

Get your weekend started right with a BRAND NEW episode of NWA USA!

First up, Labrava Escobar takes on newcomer Celeste! With both competitors early on in their careers, anything can happen in this debut match-up!

Next, veteran wrestler Jeremiah Plunkett goes head-to-head with up-and-comer Salazar De La Muerte! Salazar is looking to make a name for himself in the wrestling world, but Jeremiah has the experience to bring him down. Who will come out on top?

And finally, the team of Magnum Muscle takes on the enigmatic Fixers Nation in a match that’s been shrouded in mystery. With the already established Fixers team and this new faction, no one knows exactly what to expect from this match. Will the muscle-bound duo of Magnum Muscle be able to overcome the unknown force of the Fixers Nation?

– Episode 31 of WOW was released on YouTube, detailed as:

This week every opponent is as different as night and day. Holidead and Siren face off against Chantilly Chella and Foxxy Fierce. BK Rhythm goes against Keta Rush. Genesis and Kandi Krush square off, and in the main event Princess Aussie challenges Chainsaw!

– The ARN podcast posted their latest episode to Spotify, which you can listen to below, described as:

On this episode of ARN, Arn and Paul continue their look back at the Enforcer’s 1992 campaign, as they revisit March ’92! Topics include working with the Steiner’s, building the feud between Sting’s Allies and The Dangerous Alliance, Madusa, the beginning of Big Van Vader, Cactus Jack as a challenger to Sting, and more!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, NWA, WOW, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading