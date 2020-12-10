wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Heels Virtual Holiday Party Set, New ICW No Holds Barred PitFighter X5 Match Set
– AEW Heels is holding a virtual holiday party this month. Tay Conti posted to Twitter to promote the event, writing:
“Join us for rocking Heels Holiday party next Friday, Dec. 18. It’s our biggest event yet packed with surprises, special guests and cool giveaways. Circle the date and get ready to break out those ugly Christmas sweaters!”
– ICW No Holds Barred has announced Dan Maff vs. Shane Mercer for its PitFighter X5 event. The show takes place on December 12th and streams on IWTV:
