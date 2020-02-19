wrestling / News

Various News: Ascension To Make First Post-WWE Appearance Tomorrow, DVD Date For Super Showdown, WWE Offering Elimination Chamber Ticket Deal

February 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The Ascension (Viktor and Konnor) are set to make their first post-WWE appearance tomorrow for Outlaw Pro Wrestling in Brooklyn. Here’s the lineup:

*Mance Warner vs Swoggle.
*The Ascension vs Bull James & Bill Carr.
*Tasha Steelz vs Willow Nightingale.
*Casanova Valentine vs Michael Mistretta.
*Matt Striker vs The Big Action.

Others scheduled to appear include Solo Darling, Jaden Valo, CPA with Dove & Cuzzo and more.

– WWE’s Super Showdown PPV will hit DVD on April 28.

– WWE is having a sale for Elimination Chamber tickets, which are Buy 3 get 1. The PPV happens on March 8 in Philadelphia. You can find the sale here.

