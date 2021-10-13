wrestling / News
Various News: Behind the Scenes Video for Johnny K9 Episode of Dark Side of the Ring, Dutch Mantel & The Tonga Kid Set for The Gathering III, JBL Q&A Stream
October 13, 2021 | Posted by
– VICE TV released the following behind-the-scenes video for the Johnny K-9 episode of Dark Side of the Ring:
– TMart Promotions has announced some additional guests for The Gathering III. The event is scheduled for August 4-7, 2022 at the Hilton University Place in Charlotte, North Carolina. Dirty Dutch Mantel and The Tonga Kid will both be appearing at the event.
– JBL recently conducted a Q&A stream on his YouTube channel:
