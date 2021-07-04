Various News: Britt Baker Appears on Pittsburgh Today Live, Ever-Rise Releases ‘The Show RULES’ Episode 2

– AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker appeared on CBS2 KDKA‘s Pittsburgh Today Live with Heather Abraham. You can check out a video of her appearance below.

– Former WWE Superstars, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel), released Episode 2 of their new web show, The Show RULES. You can check out the video for the latest episode below.