Various News: Britt Baker Appears on Pittsburgh Today Live, Ever-Rise Releases ‘The Show RULES’ Episode 2
July 3, 2021
– AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker appeared on CBS2 KDKA‘s Pittsburgh Today Live with Heather Abraham. You can check out a video of her appearance below.
Pittsburgh Today Live’s Heather Abraham chats with Britt Baker, a star with All Elite Wrestling and a dentist who attended school in Pittsburgh!
– Former WWE Superstars, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel), released Episode 2 of their new web show, The Show RULES. You can check out the video for the latest episode below.
