wrestling / News
Various News: Cold Open for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan Has a Warning for Tessa Blanchard, The Rock Promotes Jumanji Sequel
December 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released the cold open video for tonight’s show. You can check out that video below. Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.
– Impact released a preview for tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Sami Callihan delivered a warning to Tessa Blanchard and declared that Jake and Dave Crist will win tonight’s tag team open.
– Former WWE Superstar The Rock has been promoting his new film, Jumanji: The Next Level, which arrives in theaters this week. You can check out some clips of The Rock promoting the film on Ellen and more below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on Nitro’s Debut at Mall of America, Why He Brought Lex Luger In
- Chris Jericho on Creative Differences Between AEW and WWE, When He Started Losing Creative Freedom in WWE
- Sami Zayn Gets In Verbal Altercation With Man Who Allegedly Used Gay Slur At WWE Live Event (Video)
- Sean Waltman On NXT Talent Not Wanting to Go to Raw or Smackdown, Pay Disparity on NXT Being Addressed