wrestling / News

Various News: Cold Open for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan Has a Warning for Tessa Blanchard, The Rock Promotes Jumanji Sequel

December 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sami Callihan Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling released the cold open video for tonight’s show. You can check out that video below. Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.

– Impact released a preview for tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Sami Callihan delivered a warning to Tessa Blanchard and declared that Jake and Dave Crist will win tonight’s tag team open.

– Former WWE Superstar The Rock has been promoting his new film, Jumanji: The Next Level, which arrives in theaters this week. You can check out some clips of The Rock promoting the film on Ellen and more below.



More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jumanji: The Next Level, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading