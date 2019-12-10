Various News: Cold Open for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan Has a Warning for Tessa Blanchard, The Rock Promotes Jumanji Sequel

– Impact Wrestling released the cold open video for tonight’s show. You can check out that video below. Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.

– Impact released a preview for tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Sami Callihan delivered a warning to Tessa Blanchard and declared that Jake and Dave Crist will win tonight’s tag team open.

– Former WWE Superstar The Rock has been promoting his new film, Jumanji: The Next Level, which arrives in theaters this week. You can check out some clips of The Rock promoting the film on Ellen and more below.





