Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Conan O’Brien Reveals His Father’s Day Wish, Christopher Daniels Shares Funny Father’s Day Photos, and Why Alexa Bliss Got Her New Tattoo

June 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Conan O'Brien

– Conan O’Brien tweeted out today that his Father’s Day wish is for his kids to stop comparing him to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

– Christopher Daniels shared a series of fun photos for Father’s Day on his Twitter account. You can check out those photos and his tweet below.

As previously reported, Alexa Bliss got a new tattoo. WWE did a story on the tattoo and why Bliss got the tattoo. It states, “Bliss’ message speaks to an idea of inclusion and self-value, ideals that are so critical for everyone, but especially younger people to latch onto these days.”

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Christopher Daniels, Conan O'Brien, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading