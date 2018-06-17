Various News: Conan O’Brien Reveals His Father’s Day Wish, Christopher Daniels Shares Funny Father’s Day Photos, and Why Alexa Bliss Got Her New Tattoo

– Conan O’Brien tweeted out today that his Father’s Day wish is for his kids to stop comparing him to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

All I want for Father's Day is for my kids to stop calling me "Not-Dwayne-Johnson." — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) June 17, 2018

– Christopher Daniels shared a series of fun photos for Father’s Day on his Twitter account. You can check out those photos and his tweet below.

A Father’s Day tale told in four photos!

The moral: Don’t trust anyone, son. Don’t trust anyone!!!

(Happy Father’s Day, folks!) pic.twitter.com/fpFHRiYPMb — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) June 17, 2018

– As previously reported, Alexa Bliss got a new tattoo. WWE did a story on the tattoo and why Bliss got the tattoo. It states, “Bliss’ message speaks to an idea of inclusion and self-value, ideals that are so critical for everyone, but especially younger people to latch onto these days.”