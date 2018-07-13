Various News: Crusierweight Classic Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary, Kenny Omega Shows Love To Kota Ibushi, Top 5 Moments From Impact

– The WWE Cruiserweight Classic began airing on the WWE Network two years ago today.

– In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega showed love to his Golden Lovers tag team partner Kota Ibushi.

B Block brothers up until the finals. Nothing changes. All starts tomorrow. #GoldenLovers #g128 pic.twitter.com/LXgDAznVbY — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 13, 2018

– Impact Wrestling has released a video of the top five moments from last night’s episode.