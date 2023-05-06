wrestling / News

Various News: Danny Limelight Cast in On Call for Prime Video, Impact Wrestling Video Highlights

May 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Danny Limelight The Wrestling Code Image Credit: Virtual Basement

– Wrestler Danny Limelight announced today that he will be featured on the upcoming Amazon Prime Video TV show, On Call from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. You can see his announcement below.

Danny Limelight tweeted, “Papi is coming to Amazon Prime Video. I Just booked a role on the new upcoming TV show “On Call” from Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television! I just want to thank God for blessing me with this amazing opportunity 🙏🏽”

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for this week’s episode:



