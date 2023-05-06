– Wrestler Danny Limelight announced today that he will be featured on the upcoming Amazon Prime Video TV show, On Call from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. You can see his announcement below.

Danny Limelight tweeted, “Papi is coming to Amazon Prime Video. I Just booked a role on the new upcoming TV show “On Call” from Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television! I just want to thank God for blessing me with this amazing opportunity 🙏🏽”

