Various News: First NJPW Mercedes Mone Shirt Now Available, Trailer for XFL Docuseries Player 54, Champion With Madusa & Salina de la Renta Set for WrestleCon
– The NJPW Tokkon Shop now has the first Mercedes Mone t-shirts available.
– XFL released a new trailer for the upcoming docuseries, Player 54, which will chronicle the building of the latest revival of the XFL. The docuseries is directed by Peter Berg. The show will debut on Thursday, February 16 on ESPN2 at 5:00 pm EST.
– PWInsider reports that WrestleCon will hold a premiere screening of the new series, Champion, starring Madusa and former MLW talent Salina de la Renta. The screening is scheduled for March 31. Admission to the screening will be included with entry for WrestleCon.
