Various News: Harvey Wippleman Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw, Note on Wrestling Theme in A&E’s Shipping Wars

January 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Harvey Wippleman WWE Image Credit: WWE

– Harvey Wippleman was the guest on the latest episode of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:

– A recent episode of A&E’s Shipping Wars featured the shippers moving a wrestling ring for the indie promotion Academy of Pro Wrestling out of Austin, Texas (h/t PWInsider).

