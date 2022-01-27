wrestling / News
Various News: Harvey Wippleman Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw, Note on Wrestling Theme in A&E’s Shipping Wars
January 27, 2022 | Posted by
– Harvey Wippleman was the guest on the latest episode of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:
– A recent episode of A&E’s Shipping Wars featured the shippers moving a wrestling ring for the indie promotion Academy of Pro Wrestling out of Austin, Texas (h/t PWInsider).
