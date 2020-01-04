wrestling / News

Various News: Box Office Update for The Rock’s Jumanji: The Next Level, XFL Player Pays Tribute to His Mother

January 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jumanji: The Next Level

– In a box office update for The Rock’s new movie, Jumanji: The Next Level, the film reached $548 million worldwide, via Deadline.com, as of January 2. Following Friday’s box office estimates, the sequel has grossed $218.3 million domestic. The updated worldwide total isn’t out yet, but it should be well over the $555 million worldwide mark by now.

– The XFL released a video featuring St. Louis Battlehawks player Trovon Reed paying tribute to his late mother, who passed away from cancer. That video is available to view below.

