wrestling / News
Various News: Kenny Omega Visits Japan, Impact Wrestling Lineup For Tonight, Free Match From CZW
– Kenny Omega recently visited Japan, where he appeared at an OWE event and went to the DDT Pro Wrestling offices with Michael Nakazawa. Omega will return to DDT on November 3 for a mixed tag match with Riho for Ultimate Party 2019 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo.
#KennyOmega 登場！#owe pic.twitter.com/BKosz1HhSr
— マメBANANA (@Fab_Simpsons) September 12, 2019
Kenny and Michael！Welcome to new DDT office！#ddtpro#AEW pic.twitter.com/pAKFZT8YX8
— 高木三四郎 SanshiroTakagi (@t346fire) September 12, 2019
– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from CZW featuring Trent Beretta vs. Alex Reynolds.
– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on the Pursuit Channel and Twitch:
*Sami Callihan & Jake Crist vs. Tommy Dreamer & Tessa Blanchard in a Street Fight.
*Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards.
*Texano Jr. vs. Dr. Wagner Jr.
*Michael Elgin in action and more.
More Trending Stories
- Aleister Black Shuts Down Rumor That Eric Bischoff Thinks He’s Too Satanic for FOX
- Eric Bischoff on How Ready to Rumble Was Pitched, His Original Role in the Film
- Impact Wrestling Talent Reportedly Not Happy With Management Over Killer Kross Situation
- Bruce Prichard on Sid Vicious Threatening to Sue WWF in 1997 Over Contract Dispute