Various News: Kenny Omega Visits Japan, Impact Wrestling Lineup For Tonight, Free Match From CZW

– Kenny Omega recently visited Japan, where he appeared at an OWE event and went to the DDT Pro Wrestling offices with Michael Nakazawa. Omega will return to DDT on November 3 for a mixed tag match with Riho for Ultimate Party 2019 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from CZW featuring Trent Beretta vs. Alex Reynolds.

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on the Pursuit Channel and Twitch:

*Sami Callihan & Jake Crist vs. Tommy Dreamer & Tessa Blanchard in a Street Fight.

*Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards.

*Texano Jr. vs. Dr. Wagner Jr.

*Michael Elgin in action and more.