Various News: Larry D Comments On His Wrestling Bar, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Vader Highlights For WWE Playlist

– In an interview with Fightful, Larry D spoke about how he came up with the idea for his wrestling bar.

He said: “It’s great. This here is something that my wife and I, and my brother and his wife, stumbled upon. We took it, looked at it and said, ‘Can we do it?’ My brother lives in Florida and he’s moved up here. ‘Yeah, we can do this.’ We crunched some numbers where we were at and decided, ‘Man, what are we going to theme this?’ We got thinking later, there’s no wrestling themed anything here. So I wanted to use this as a place for you to come watch Monday night RAW, for you to watch IMPACT!. You’re gonna be able to come watch Dynamite. You’re gonna be able to come talk wrestling. On Monday nights we’re gonna do a thing called Monday Night Wars from, say, six o’clock until eight o’clock or seven fifty you’re gonna just Family Feud style and we’re gonna ask wrestling questions, and then you’re gonna win all kinds of stuff at the end of the night. Just a good time. Then all sorts of wrestling events here with my school and other things. Then we’ll have some live music. Just, like I say, a really good time.”

