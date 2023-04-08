– PWInsider reports that Madison Rayne appeared to suffer some type of injury during her match at last night’s ROH TV taping. According to the report, she appeared to suffer some type of ankle issue.

– WWE Hall of Famers The Garcia Twins (formerly Nikki and Brie Bella) will be appearing on next Thursday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Also, Nikki’s Barmageddon Season 1 has been added to Peacock.

– AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts performed ring announcing duties for PFL last night on ESPN2. He replaced Lilian Garcia for the event.