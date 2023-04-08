wrestling / News
Various News: Madison Rayne Suffers Injury at ROH TV Taping, Garcia Twins Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Justin Roberts at PFL Event
April 8, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Madison Rayne appeared to suffer some type of injury during her match at last night’s ROH TV taping. According to the report, she appeared to suffer some type of ankle issue.
– WWE Hall of Famers The Garcia Twins (formerly Nikki and Brie Bella) will be appearing on next Thursday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Also, Nikki’s Barmageddon Season 1 has been added to Peacock.
– AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts performed ring announcing duties for PFL last night on ESPN2. He replaced Lilian Garcia for the event.
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Reportedly Went Off Script During WWE Hall of Fame
- Update On Status of Randy Orton After Recent Return Rumors
- Chris Jericho Reveals One Thing Vince McMahon Didn’t Like About His NJPW Match With Kenny Omega
- Shaul Guerrero Issues Statement On Situation With Sister and Mother, Confirms Some of Sherilyn’s Accusations